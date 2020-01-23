JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of CUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 213,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,751. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $347.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.