Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $627,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at $14,195,842.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.68. 2,368,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,160. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $148.67 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,938,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

