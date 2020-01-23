Johan Deblaere Sells 3,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $627,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at $14,195,842.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ACN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.68. 2,368,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,160. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $148.67 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,008,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,938,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
