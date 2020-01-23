John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $42.37. 291,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,473. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

