John T. Guthrie Sells 10,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SITE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,037. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $97.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

