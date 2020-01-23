Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

