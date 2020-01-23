Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $404,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

