Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,101 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

