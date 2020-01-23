Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 586.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.94. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,286. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $230.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $206.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3207 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

