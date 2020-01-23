Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 350 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.30. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4772 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from SPDR Global Dow ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

