Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 4,040 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

