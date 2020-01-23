Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 9,066 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 36,264.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,910,823 shares of company stock worth $1,794,284,775 over the last three months.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,304,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,292,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $51.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

