Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of RYE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,826. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

