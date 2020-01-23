Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.77

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JOUL stock opened at GBX 203.82 ($2.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.24. Joules has a 12-month low of GBX 147.43 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $180.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOUL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Joules in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Marc Simon Dench bought 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

