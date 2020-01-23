JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) to Underweight

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEKEY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, analysts predict that SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

