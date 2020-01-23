JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 114,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 19,910 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2223 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.