Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.64 ($28.65).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

ETR:JUN3 opened at €20.90 ($24.30) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.89.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.