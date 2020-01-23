K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. K&S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.96 ($15.07).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF opened at €9.27 ($10.78) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.81. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a fifty-two week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.