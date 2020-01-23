Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Kalytera Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KALTF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Kalytera Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 139,725 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Kalytera Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALTF)

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops cannabinoid medicines for a range of unmet medical needs. It is developing cannabidiol formulations to prevent and treat acute graft versus host diseases. The company is also developing K-1032, a prodrug for the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases, such as acne vulgaris; K-1012, a prodrug for the treatment of adult respiratory distress syndrome; K-1022, a prodrug to treat ulcerative colitis; and K-1052, a prodrug for the treatment of sepsis-induced acute renal failure and traumatic brain injury.

