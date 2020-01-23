Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0490 on Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $400,981.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00740281 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004308 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001779 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,186,091 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

