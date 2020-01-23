KARMA Achieves Market Cap of $106,168.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $106,168.00 and $87.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002494 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.