Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $115.27 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston purchased 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,085.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 158,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,159.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,077,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

