Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and traded as high as $7.89. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

