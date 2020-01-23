KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

KEY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 14,745,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,821,798. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,450 shares of company stock worth $4,154,439. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.34.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

