Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 368,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.