Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 million and a PE ratio of 150.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.19. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.50).

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

