Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $178.79 million and a PE ratio of 150.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.19. Kin and Carta has a twelve month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.50).
About Kin and Carta
Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.