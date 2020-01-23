Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 929,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,343. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.