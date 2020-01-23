KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KLA by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $182.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,242. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $182.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $432,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

