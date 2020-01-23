Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Up 16.3%

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), 62,069,307 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 19,000,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

