Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

