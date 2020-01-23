KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $33.67, 1,210 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

