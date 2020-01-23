La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.07). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LJPC shares. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,492. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464. Company insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.