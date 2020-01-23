Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,707 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,539 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 994,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,053. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.