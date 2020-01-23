Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 269.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $324.98. 4,188,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,240. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $326.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

