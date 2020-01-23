Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 154,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

