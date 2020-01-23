Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report $881.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $878.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.50 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $913.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after buying an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 80.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 54.0% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after buying an additional 661,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5,006.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.74. 916,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,854. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

