Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,670 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $285.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

