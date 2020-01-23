Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE:AEP opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

