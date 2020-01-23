Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $579,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $404,071,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $105,930,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $97,885,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

CTVA stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

