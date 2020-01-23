Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Shares of MCD opened at $210.24 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

