Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.68 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.