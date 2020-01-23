Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $311.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

