Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $182.66 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

