Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 291 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $87.50 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

