Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,268.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after purchasing an additional 280,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $34,820,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ANSYS by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $12,222,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $275.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.07 and a 200 day moving average of $228.62. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.01 and a 12 month high of $277.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

