Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.11

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $267.11 and traded as high as $311.60. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $306.50, with a volume of 9,809,265 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGEN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 301.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss bought 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). Also, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Insiders acquired a total of 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553 in the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

