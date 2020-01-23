Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,347,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lennar by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lennar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Lennar by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,800. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

