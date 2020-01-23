Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.90

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 496400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 37,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,786,859.66. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $1,205,807.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

