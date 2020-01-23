Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Integrafin (LON:IHP)

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

IHP opened at GBX 479.25 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61. Integrafin has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 397.54.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

