Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00031627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.