Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.51

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 2246000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 415,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

